DMK, allies hold protest against VB-G RAM G Act

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK-led alliance staged protests across the state on Wednesday against the union government’s move to overhaul the MGNREGA and replace it with the VB-G RAM G, including the removal of Mahatma Gandhi’s name from the scheme.

In Medavakkam, the demonstration was led by DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi. Leaders of several alliance parties alleged that the Centre was systematically weakening welfare schemes meant for the rural poor.

Addressing the gathering, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan alleged that the BJP’s long-term agenda was to erase Gandhi’s legacy to marginalise the Congress, eliminate communist ideologies and undermine the Constitution.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is assassinating Gandhi’s legacy politically,” added MDMK general secretary Vaiko.

Later, Chief Minister MK Stalin, in a post on X, said protests were held at 389 places across the state. “The union government, which has been hostile towards Gandhi, must realise that this is a voice rising from Tamil Nadu on behalf of farmers across India. The livelihood of the poor must be safeguarded,” he said.