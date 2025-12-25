DMK has no attractive schemes to offer to gain votes: BJP's Nagenthran

KRISHNAGIRI: The DMK has no statements to make about any attractive schemes to get votes for the Assembly election, said BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran at Krishnagiri, on Wednesday night.

Addressed the gathering, Nagenthran said, "The DMK, which came to power in 2021 using fake poll promises, does not have any attractive poll promises to cheat people. DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi said attractive poll promises will not be prepared for the election manifesto. This shows that people will not believe any fake poll promises making by the DMK for the upcoming Assembly election. The DMK failed to fulfill many poll promises like construction of 1,000 check dams, creating agriculture council in each district, revoking the new pension scheme, increasing 100 days of work to 150 days under the MGNREGA (now VB-G Ram G) scheme."

"The DMK is repeating the lies by using fake poll promises and cheating people. Conservancy workers in Chennai were attacked by the police for asking their demands to be made permanent. Instead of fulfilling their demands, the government has now started providing food. Law and order is worst in the state, and usage of drugs and alcohol has also increased," he claimed.