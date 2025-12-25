DMK has no attractive schemes to offer to gain votes: BJP's Nagenthran

KRISHNAGIRI: The DMK has no statements to make about any attractive schemes to get votes for the Assembly election, said BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran at Krishnagiri, on Wednesday night.
Addressed the gathering, Nagenthran said, "The DMK, which came to power in 2021 using fake poll promises, does not have any attractive poll promises to cheat people. DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi said attractive poll promises will not be prepared for the election manifesto. This shows that people will not believe any fake poll promises making by the DMK for the upcoming Assembly election. The DMK failed to fulfill many poll promises like construction of 1,000 check dams, creating agriculture council in each district, revoking the new pension scheme, increasing 100 days of work to 150 days under the MGNREGA (now VB-G Ram G) scheme."
"The DMK is repeating the lies by using fake poll promises and cheating people. Conservancy workers in Chennai were attacked by the police for asking their demands to be made permanent. Instead of fulfilling their demands, the government has now started providing food. Law and order is worst in the state, and usage of drugs and alcohol has also increased," he claimed.
Further, Nagenthran said, “About 80,000 farmers are benefiting under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi in Krishnagiri district, while 18,000 farmers received crop insurance and other benefits. Still, Chief Minister MK Stalin is unable to fix the minimum support price for mango procurement. The DMK has failed to bring industries to Krishnagiri district in the past four years."
"A few students were sexually assaulted by teachers of a government school near Pochampalli, which shows that there is no safety for children in schools," he added.
BJP state vice- president KP Ramalingam and other party cadres were also present.
Cops seeking bribes
Krishnagiri AIADMK MLA K Ashok Kumar alleged that Krishnagiri town police inspector and Kaveripattinam station inspector were seeking bribes for various cases cases.