Few from AIADMK will join TVK, says party leader KA Sengottaiyan

COIMBATORE: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s (TVK) Chief Coordinator K A Sengottaiyan said that a few from AIADMK will come to TVK after Pongal. Addressing the media at the Coimbatore International Airport, the former AIADMK leader said this while replying to a query when asked about his earlier statement about what will happen in TVK after Pongal.
On a query related to TVK, as it is criticising the DMK as an evil force and not the BJP, KA Sengottaiyan said that TVK leader Vijay has already conveyed his stand that he is opposing the BJP, as the central government is TVK’s ideological foe. When asked about Congress joining TVK, Sengottaiyan said that there are no such talks.
KA Sengottaiyan has also confirmed that they are in talks with AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran and with the expelled AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister O Panneer Selvam.
“I am talking to them, and they are also expressing their opinion. We can expect good results. I do not know when they will decide to join the TVK,” he said.
Reacting to the journey in TVK, he said that he is happy, as in the AIADMK leadership, like former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.
When asked about TVK’s next meeting, he said, “The place of Vijay's next public meeting in Tamil Nadu will be decided after he completes the event in Malaysia on December 27 and 28.
“Vijay is still in the hearts of the people despite restrictions imposed against him in the meeting in Tamil Nadu, and no force will stop Vijay, who will rule the state in 2026 assembly elections as people would choose him. Like, the public wave prevailed for the former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran when he entered politics; a similar wave is prevailing for Vijay. Despite many leaders spending to gather the public for their meeting, people are coming in large numbers for Vijay without giving money to them as the public wants change from Dravidian parties,” said Sengottaiyan.
When asked whether DMK is concentrating on winning more assembly seats in Coimbatore, Sengottaiyan said that media people will know who will win more seats, as TVK is also in the race.