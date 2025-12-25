Few from AIADMK will join TVK, says party leader KA Sengottaiyan

COIMBATORE: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s (TVK) Chief Coordinator K A Sengottaiyan said that a few from AIADMK will come to TVK after Pongal. Addressing the media at the Coimbatore International Airport, the former AIADMK leader said this while replying to a query when asked about his earlier statement about what will happen in TVK after Pongal.

On a query related to TVK, as it is criticising the DMK as an evil force and not the BJP, KA Sengottaiyan said that TVK leader Vijay has already conveyed his stand that he is opposing the BJP, as the central government is TVK’s ideological foe. When asked about Congress joining TVK, Sengottaiyan said that there are no such talks.

KA Sengottaiyan has also confirmed that they are in talks with AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran and with the expelled AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister O Panneer Selvam.

“I am talking to them, and they are also expressing their opinion. We can expect good results. I do not know when they will decide to join the TVK,” he said.

Reacting to the journey in TVK, he said that he is happy, as in the AIADMK leadership, like former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.