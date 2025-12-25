Frosty Thalaikundha draws tourists despite forest dept ban

NILGIRIS: The number of tourists visiting Thalaikundha near Ooty is on the rise as a cold wave has gripped the Nilgiris district in recent days. Thalaikundha recorded a temperature of -1 degree Celsius on Wednesday with frost covering the ground.
However, tourists, who arrived excited by the reels and other social media posts on grounds blanketed by frost as seen in Kashmir, were disappointed after the Nilgiris forest division barred permission citing that the place comes under the jurisdiction of the forest department.
It also banned entry to the backwaters of Kamarajar Sagar Dam as tigers and leopards rely on the waterbody.
Forest officials swung into action as many tourists gathered from early morning to experience the frosty conditions. Their vehicles were parked on both sides of the Ooty-Gudalur national highway, creating traffic congestion.
In the last couple of weeks, tourists from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka as well as local social media influencers have been thronging the area in the mornings to enjoy the chilly to freezing weather.
Many were seen taking selfies and pictures of vehicles enveloped by frost. Scenes of waterbodies covered in steam fog are also trending.
Even as local residents stay indoors, tourists enjoyed the cool vibes. Removing the frost cover from the vehicles using ATM and credit cards, capturing it on their cellphones, and posting them on their social media handles are trending nowadays.
A local resident said that they are experiencing colder temperatures than in previous years with frost covering vehicles and seats.
When contacted, a forest department official said that the tourists are entering the lawn despite a board mentioning that tresspassing is an offence.
"Reels and Instagram posts are getting viral, prompting the tourists to gather in large numbers despite the offence. In the last month alone we have filed more than 20 cases against tourists who entered Thalaikundha and Pine Forest illegally. On Wednesday alone, we imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 against two Andhra Pradesh youths for flying a drone to capture images of the beautiful forest in Thalaikundha," said a forest range official.
The official said they have urged youths, especially from Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, to visit tourist places like the Botanical Garden, Rose Garden etc in Ooty that are open for all rather than visit Thalaikundha and the Pine Forest where entry will invite a fine and a case.