Frosty Thalaikundha draws tourists despite forest dept ban

NILGIRIS: The number of tourists visiting Thalaikundha near Ooty is on the rise as a cold wave has gripped the Nilgiris district in recent days. Thalaikundha recorded a temperature of -1 degree Celsius on Wednesday with frost covering the ground.

However, tourists, who arrived excited by the reels and other social media posts on grounds blanketed by frost as seen in Kashmir, were disappointed after the Nilgiris forest division barred permission citing that the place comes under the jurisdiction of the forest department.

It also banned entry to the backwaters of Kamarajar Sagar Dam as tigers and leopards rely on the waterbody.

Forest officials swung into action as many tourists gathered from early morning to experience the frosty conditions. Their vehicles were parked on both sides of the Ooty-Gudalur national highway, creating traffic congestion.

In the last couple of weeks, tourists from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka as well as local social media influencers have been thronging the area in the mornings to enjoy the chilly to freezing weather.

Many were seen taking selfies and pictures of vehicles enveloped by frost. Scenes of waterbodies covered in steam fog are also trending.

Even as local residents stay indoors, tourists enjoyed the cool vibes. Removing the frost cover from the vehicles using ATM and credit cards, capturing it on their cellphones, and posting them on their social media handles are trending nowadays.