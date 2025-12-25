In biggest drug bust in Tamil Nadu, Ramnad police seize 564 kg ganja, 10 arrested

RAMANATHAPURAM: In a major crackdown on narcotics smuggling, the Ramanathapuram district police on Wednesday seized 564 kg of ganja worth several crores of rupees, the largest single seizure recorded this year in the state, and arrested 10 persons, during a joint operation by the district special branch and the Kenikkarai police.

Addressing the media at the Armed Reserve ground, SP G Chandeesh said the suspects were identified as Vignesh Kumar, Hariharan, Kumaresan, Yogeswaran, Mukesh Kannan, Prakash, Karan Raj, Ranjith, Balakrishnan, and Sanjeevi.

According to sources, Vignesh Kumar was the key coordinator of the operation and had cases registered against him previously in Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, and Sivaganga town. Two other suspects were also found to have prior criminal records.

According to officials, the ganja was smuggled from Andhra Pradesh, concealed beneath consignments of turmeric and chillies in lorries, and later stored at a house in Therkuvani village. From there, the contraband was to be transported in phases by boat to Sri Lanka, depending on coastal surveillance patterns, sea conditions, and wind direction.

“This is purely a smuggling operation intended for Sri Lanka. The suspects would stock the ganja locally, monitor Coast Guard, marine police, and coastal security patrols, and move the consignment during windows of reduced surveillance,” the SP said.