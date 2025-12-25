Madurai Bench of Madras HC says new criminal laws made process victim-centric

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently observed that the new criminal laws created a major shift in India’s criminal jurisprudence, making it victim-centric, citizen-responsive, and justice-oriented in contrast to the colonial enactments. They also emphasise timeliness, recognising delay as a denial of justice, the court added.

Justice L Victoria Gowri made the observations while directing Sivaganga police to file a final report in a murder case within a month. Though the FIR was registered in January 2024 and the investigation ought to have been completed within three months as per Section 193 (2) BNSS, the investigation has not been completed yet, the judge noted.

“Such unexplained delay defeats the very purpose of the reformed statutory architecture, which mandates expeditious investigation so that the criminal process becomes an instrument of justice rather than a prolonged ordeal,” Justice Gowri observed. Stating that the court expects the investigating agency to diligently adhere to the statutory timelines, she issued the above direction, adding that if the probe could not be completed within a month, the investigation officer should record reasons in writing and place the same before the jurisdictional magistrate as per the statute.

The order was passed on a petition filed by Pushpavalli seeking direction to the Kalayarkoil police to file a final report in the murder of her mother Oyammai on January 8, 2024.