No Yuletide cheer for Vilachery doll makers as sale rises but profit falls

MADURAI: The annual Christmas season sale of traditional clay dolls has come to an end in the pottery village of Vilachery. Although the festive season provided a noticeable boost in sales, the rising input and labour costs have significantly reduced the profit margins, toy makers of Vilachery said.

According to members of the Vilachery Clay Idol Makers Association, this year’s sale witnessed an increase of around 20 to 25 per cent compared to 2024, driven by renewed interest in eco-friendly and traditional clay dolls. However, the higher turnover did not convert into proportionate earnings.

M Ramalingam, president of the association, said, “There has been nearly a 20 per cent hike in sales this year, but the prices are not very satisfying for the artisans. Last year a total of Rs 1.7 crore worth of idols were exported during the Christmas season. Dolls were sold at prices ranging from Rs 100 to as high as Rs 9,000, depending on size and craftsmanship.” He explained that a substantial portion of the revenue is absorbed by expenses. “On average, nearly 70 to 80 per cent of the total cost goes towards raw materials, labour charges and logistics. After accounting for these expenses, what remains for the artisans is very minimal,” he added.