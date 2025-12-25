No Yuletide cheer for Vilachery doll makers as sale rises but profit falls

MADURAI: The annual Christmas season sale of traditional clay dolls has come to an end in the pottery village of Vilachery. Although the festive season provided a noticeable boost in sales, the rising input and labour costs have significantly reduced the profit margins, toy makers of Vilachery said.
According to members of the Vilachery Clay Idol Makers Association, this year’s sale witnessed an increase of around 20 to 25 per cent compared to 2024, driven by renewed interest in eco-friendly and traditional clay dolls. However, the higher turnover did not convert into proportionate earnings.
M Ramalingam, president of the association, said, “There has been nearly a 20 per cent hike in sales this year, but the prices are not very satisfying for the artisans. Last year a total of Rs 1.7 crore worth of idols were exported during the Christmas season. Dolls were sold at prices ranging from Rs 100 to as high as Rs 9,000, depending on size and craftsmanship.” He explained that a substantial portion of the revenue is absorbed by expenses. “On average, nearly 70 to 80 per cent of the total cost goes towards raw materials, labour charges and logistics. After accounting for these expenses, what remains for the artisans is very minimal,” he added.
Artisans pointed out that the cost of clay, paint and other materials has gone up sharply over the past year, while wages for skilled labour have also increased. Transportation costs, especially for sending dolls to urban markets and exhibition venues, further added to their burden.
Despite these challenges, toy makers remain hopeful that sustained demand for traditional crafts and better institutional support can improve their prospects in the coming years. Many artisans urged the government to provide subsidies for raw materials, reduce transport costs and ensure better marketing platforms to help them secure fair returns.
As the festive season draws to a close, Vilachery’s clay doll makers say that while the joy of keeping tradition alive continues, financial sustainability remains an uphill task.