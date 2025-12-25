Nurses withdraw strike after talks with Tamil Nadu health minister

CHENNAI: Nurses who have been protesting for the last one week, withdrew their protest after assurance from Health Minister Ma Subramanian that around 1,000 nurses will be regularised in the first phase and the remaining will be absorbed in a phased manner subsequently, on Wednesday.

Subramanian held talks online with various representatives in the district affiliated to the Tamil Nadu Nurses Empowerment Association who were on protest stating that around 8,000 nurses were still working on contractual appointments.

After the talks, the association announced their decision to temporarily withdraw their protest after the government assured that their demands will be fulfilled.

According to a press release, pending promotions and new posts will be created in order to appoint nurses working under contract posts. Steps are being taken to provide paid maternity leave to nurses employed on contractual basis as per the Union Maternity Act. The G.O. for this will be issued soon.

The release stated that out of the 3,260 nurses who were temporarily appointed on a contract basis during the Covid-19 period, excluding the 390 who did not join the service, 2,146 nurses have been appointed and are currently working. Urgent action is being taken to appoint the remaining 724 nurses as soon as possible.

“This government has increased the monthly salary paid to contract nurses from Rs 14,000 to Rs 18,000 with effect from May 2021. It is learnt that some contract nurses have not been able to get this salary increase due to some administrative reasons. Steps are being taken to ensure that they get this salary increase as soon as possible,” the release added.