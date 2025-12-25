SETC’s luxe fleet hits road, cozy ride at lower fare

CHENNAI: Nearly 15 years after the neighboring states of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka introduced premium multi-axle buses to provide enhanced comfort for long-distance travellers, the Tamil Nadu transport department has joined the initiative.

The ticket fare for multi-axle buses will be Rs 1.7 per km, which is about 25% higher than standard AC SETC buses, and 30% cheaper than private omni buses that charge between Rs 2.6 and Rs 2.9 per km, inclusive of all fees. For instance, for a Volvo bus ticket to Madurai from KCBT (435km), the price charged by SETC will be nearly Rs 800, against the fare of Rs 1,240 per ticket charged by private operators.

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday flagged off 20 AC multi-axle semi sleeper buses for the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC). This marks the first time that the SETC, which operates long-distance services, will use such buses.

The buses provide a smoother ride with minimal impact from road bumps and vibrations. Enhanced shock absorption ensures greater stability and comfort for passengers. The 20 buses were procured at a total cost of Rs 34.3 crore.

R Mohan, managing director of SETC, said that the buses are equipped with calf support to improve passenger comfort during long journeys. “With the induction of these 20 AC buses, the total AC fleet strength has increased to 347. SETC’s overall fleet consists of 1,000 buses, of which non-AC buses now account for 65%. We are also planning to add 110 AC seater-cum-sleeper buses by the end of January,” he said.

The initiative aims to attract commuters who currently prefer private omni buses for enhanced comfort despite higher fares. “These premium services are expected to improve commuter patronage for SETC,” Mohan added.