SETC’s luxe fleet hits road, cozy ride at lower fare
CHENNAI: Nearly 15 years after the neighboring states of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka introduced premium multi-axle buses to provide enhanced comfort for long-distance travellers, the Tamil Nadu transport department has joined the initiative.
The ticket fare for multi-axle buses will be Rs 1.7 per km, which is about 25% higher than standard AC SETC buses, and 30% cheaper than private omni buses that charge between Rs 2.6 and Rs 2.9 per km, inclusive of all fees. For instance, for a Volvo bus ticket to Madurai from KCBT (435km), the price charged by SETC will be nearly Rs 800, against the fare of Rs 1,240 per ticket charged by private operators.
Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday flagged off 20 AC multi-axle semi sleeper buses for the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC). This marks the first time that the SETC, which operates long-distance services, will use such buses.
The buses provide a smoother ride with minimal impact from road bumps and vibrations. Enhanced shock absorption ensures greater stability and comfort for passengers. The 20 buses were procured at a total cost of Rs 34.3 crore.
R Mohan, managing director of SETC, said that the buses are equipped with calf support to improve passenger comfort during long journeys. “With the induction of these 20 AC buses, the total AC fleet strength has increased to 347. SETC’s overall fleet consists of 1,000 buses, of which non-AC buses now account for 65%. We are also planning to add 110 AC seater-cum-sleeper buses by the end of January,” he said.
The initiative aims to attract commuters who currently prefer private omni buses for enhanced comfort despite higher fares. “These premium services are expected to improve commuter patronage for SETC,” Mohan added.
At present, SETC carries around 65,000 to 70,000 commuters a day, a figure that rises to nearly 85,000 during festivals and weekends. The per-km fare for AC multi-axle semi-sleeper buses is fixed at Rs 1.70, while standard AC buses are priced at Rs 1.30 per km and non-AC deluxe buses at Rs 1. Additionally, commuters travelling in AC buses are charged 5% GST on the base fare, along with an accident relief fund of Rs 10, a payment gateway service fee of Rs 15, and other applicable levies.
For instance, the ticket fare from Chennai KCBT to Madurai is Rs 455 in an ultra-deluxe non-AC bus, Rs 620 in a standard AC bus, and Rs 790 in a multi-axle semi-sleeper AC bus of SETC. However, the private omni bus charges Rs 1,240.
Of the 20 buses, 16 will operate on eight routes from the Kilambakkam bus terminus to destinations including Tiruchy, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Thanjavur, Tiruppur, Salem and Coimbatore. In addition, two services will run between Chennai CMBT and Bengaluru, while two others will operate between Coimbatore and Bengaluru. The buses feature a 2x2 seating layout with a maximum seating capacity of 51. They will be operated by private drivers and conductors and are equipped with charging ports, surveillance cameras, and extra legroom.
S Saravana Perumal, a bus enthusiast, said, “The Karnataka government privatised bus maintenance long ago to improve travel experience. Proper training should be given to the crew to ensure courteous handling of commuters. During weekends, many omni bus travellers may choose to switch to SETC services.”