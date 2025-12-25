Special SIR camp for four days in Tamil Nadu to include voters in poll rolls

CHENNAI: Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik on Wednesday announced that to facilitate eligible citizens to submit applications during the claims and objections period for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls, special camps will be conducted at all polling station locations on December 27 and 28 (Saturday and Sunday), besides on January 3 and 4 (Saturday and Sunday).

During the claims and objections period, citizens whose names are not included in the draft electoral rolls, as well as newly eligible citizens who have completed 18 years of age, can apply for inclusion of their names by submitting Form 6 along with the declaration form. Also, a voter whose name is in the electoral rolls of the Assembly constituency can apply in Form-7 for objecting proposed inclusion or seeking deletion of a name in the existing electoral rolls.

Those voters who have shifted their residence/ need to make corrections to entries in the existing electoral rolls/ replacement of EPIC/marking of Persons with Disabilities can apply in Form 8.