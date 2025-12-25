Synchronised bird census in Tamil Nadu to begin on Saturday

CHENNAI: To monitor avian biodiversity, the state forest department will launch the synchronised bird census 2025-26 across Tamil Nadu this weekend. The exercise will begin with the Wetland Bird Census on December 27 and 28, covering both inland and coastal wetlands.

Tamil Nadu occupies a crucial position on the Central Asian Flyway and serves as a winter refuge for thousands of migratory birds arriving from the Arctic and temperate regions.

According to a statement issued by the forest department, the timing of the census has been carefully chosen to capture early migratory patterns, as the season typically begins with the onset of the northeast monsoon in October and extends till April.

The census will be conducted in two phases. Phase-I will focus on wetlands, including lakes, tanks, estuaries and coastal habitats, while Phase-II will cover terrestrial and forest-dwelling bird species.

The department has invited experienced birdwatchers, volunteers, NGOs, students, and professional photographers to take part alongside forest department staff.