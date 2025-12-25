Tamil Nadu allows stamp duty set-off for first-time homebuyers, ending double levy

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government is set to allow first-time homebuyers to set off the stamp duty and registration fee already paid on construction agreements against charges due at the time of registering composite sale deeds. In a G.O issued on December 19, the state accepted a proposal from the Inspector General of Registration to address what developers had flagged as double taxation following the shift to composite registration of apartments, villas and row houses from December 1, 2023.

Under the decision, stamp duty and registration fees paid on construction agreements registered on or before November 30, 2023, can be deducted from the amounts payable when the composite sale deed for the same residential unit is registered on or after December 1, 2023. The relief is limited to first-time sales and applies uniformly across apartments, flats, villas, row houses and villaments in all projects across the state. Developers say this could significantly cut registration-related disputes and litigation.

The benefit, however, is not automatic. Buyers must claim the deduction at the sub-registrar office at the time of composite sale deed registration by producing the registered construction agreement and proof of duties already paid. The registering officer will compute the net payable amount after adjustment. Developers may assist with documentation but are not responsible for refunds.