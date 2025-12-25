Tamil Nadu CM Stalin interacts with young sportspersons; asks youth to get sporty

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday urged youngsters to limit their time on mobile phones and take up sports during their free hours. He was interacting with young sportspersons from Tamil Nadu as part of the #VibeWithMKS campaign, a political outreach programme aimed at engaging first-time and young voters.

Speaking about his own sporting interests, Stalin said he was an off-spinner and often played street cricket in his younger days, occasionally joined by his father and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi. He recalled that hockey was the first sport he played while studying at MCC School. “My favourite players are Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar and MS Dhoni,” he said.

When asked about his favourite sportsperson from Tamil Nadu, the chief minister said he supported all athletes from the state and wanted them to excel at the national and international levels. “Do not be disheartened by defeats. Treat them as stepping stones. Have perseverance and continue working towards your goals,” he told the upcoming sportspersons.

Stalin also noted that the state government had accorded greater importance to sports, particularly after Udhayanidhi Stalin took charge as a minister. Several athletes who participated in the interaction thanked the government for supporting them with travel expenses, high cash incentives and job opportunities. Abishek, a national medallist in swimming, urged the chief minister to establish aquatic stadiums in every district, stating that such infrastructure would help Tamil Nadu swimmers aim for medals at the 2036 Olympics.