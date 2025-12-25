This vacation, Tiruchy village library's story telling contest brings children closer to grandparents

She said the programme was announced a week in advance through a WhatsApp group of over 80 parents, students attending NMMS coaching classes, school headmasters, and local residents. Gifts will be given to all participants on the last day of the competition. The idea was curated by S Sivakumar, former principal of the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Kanchipuram.

"Learning from one's experience and through stories stays longer than lessons in textbooks. Asking children to document what they hear and see trains their mind to observe, reflect, and prepare their brains to learn new things," he said.

The initiative has drawn strong support from elders. S Arockiayammal (72) of Therku Theru, Avoor, who continues to work on farms sat with her grandkids and shared her stories of hardship and resilience in her life. "They now ask more questions and want to know how we lived and worked," she said.

Children too welcome the initiative. "Today, I went with my grandmother to the fields and listened to her stories. I didn't know she worked so hard," said Kevina, a Class IV student. Her sister Rubina, studying in Class V, added, "We planning to spend the whole vacations with our grandparents. Learning about our past makes us feel proud of them."