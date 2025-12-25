Tiruvallur POCSO court sentences man to double lifer for raping minor

CHENNAI: The Special Court for Pocso cases in Tiruvallur sentenced a 35-year-old man to double life imprisonment on Wednesday for the abduction and sexual assault of an eight-year-old girl near Arambakkam railway station in Tiruvallur in July this year. The child was on the way to her grandmother’s house from school on July 12 when the incident took place.

The case had sparked widespread public outrage, which was intensified by the two-week delay in arresting the accused. According to the police, the convict, Kale Biswakarma, a native of Assam’s Dibrugarh district, had been working at a dhaba in Sullurupeta, Andhra Pradesh, for over a decade. Police said he frequently travelled on local trains between Sullurpeta and Chennai for leisure.

On the day of the offence, police said Biswakarma deliberately got down at a secluded stretch near Arambakkam railway station with the intent to commit the crime. He allegedly followed the child as she was walking near the station, abducted her and took her to a nearby mangrove grove. After committing the offence, he fled to Sullurpeta and shifted his workplace to a different locality to evade detection.

The incident was partially captured by a CCTV camera installed at a nearby shop, which emerged as a crucial piece of evidence during the investigation. Police constituted multiple special teams, deploying over 60 officers and personnel to trace the accused. The state government also announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for information.