Unity bid fails, but OPS camp to continue legal fight

CHENNAI: With former chief minister O Panneerselvam formally giving up his long-pitched unification drive within the AIADMK and vowing to “teach a lesson” to party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, efforts to bring back leaders who drifted away from the party have effectively collapsed.

It marked a shift from legal contestation to claim his rights in the AIADMK to open political confrontation ahead of the 2026 Assembly election since Panneerselvam is keen on joining hands with a strong political force to make his outfit’s presence felt, while pursuing his present goal of teaching a fitting lesson to Palaniswami.

KA Sengottaiyan was another leader who recently sounded the bugle for reviving the unification effort, and Panneerselvam, TTV Dhinakaran and V Pugazhendi, who is also working for bringing back those who left the party again to the AIADMK, supported him vehemently. However, Sengottaiyan gave up his efforts within a few months and joined the TVK.

While TTV Dhinakaran has his own political party, VK Sasikala has been claiming to unify the AIADMK, but her fight continues only in the court.