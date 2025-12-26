Tamil Nadu

AIADMK forms panel to prepare poll manifesto

Palaniswami, in a statement, said the committee will prepare an election manifesto that will benefit the people in various ways.
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (File Photo | Express)
CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has formed a 10-member committee comprising senior leaders to prepare the party’s manifesto for the 2026 Assembly elections.

Palaniswami, in a statement, said the committee will prepare an election manifesto that will benefit the people in various ways. The committee will undertake a statewide tour to gather the views of people from various sections of society, as well as inputs and data to be incorporated in the election manifesto.

The tour programme will be announced shortly. The committee has leaders who were ministers in the past – Natham R Viswanathan, C Ponnaiyan, Pollachi V Jayaraman, D Jayakumar, CVe Shanmugam, S Semmalai, B Valarmathi, OS Manian, RB Udhayakumar, and SS Vaigaichelvan.

