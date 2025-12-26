'Allow Earned Leave encashment for aided college staff'

COIMBATORE: The Association of University Teachers (AUT) has urged the Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education, Coimbatore, to allow Earned Leave (EL) encashment for teaching and non-teaching staff working in 17 government-aided colleges in the Coimbatore region.

In a petition the AUT pointed out that EL encashment has been delayed for staff in government-aided colleges while it has been provided to teaching and non-teaching staff working in government colleges in the Coimbatore region.

The State government stopped providing EL encashment to government employees, including college teachers, from 2020 citing fiscal stress during the pandemic, AUT Chairman (Zone IV) A Balasankar told TNIE.

"Following continuous demands from State government employees, the State government in June announced that EL encashment would be allowed from April 24, 2020 to September 30, 2025. We welcomed this move. Subsequently, employees from State departments began encashment from October. In particular, teaching and non-teaching staff working in government arts and science colleges have recently received EL encashment," he said.