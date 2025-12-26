'Allow Earned Leave encashment for aided college staff'

COIMBATORE: The Association of University Teachers (AUT) has urged the Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education, Coimbatore, to allow Earned Leave (EL) encashment for teaching and non-teaching staff working in 17 government-aided colleges in the Coimbatore region.
In a petition the AUT pointed out that EL encashment has been delayed for staff in government-aided colleges while it has been provided to teaching and non-teaching staff working in government colleges in the Coimbatore region.
The State government stopped providing EL encashment to government employees, including college teachers, from 2020 citing fiscal stress during the pandemic, AUT Chairman (Zone IV) A Balasankar told TNIE.
"Following continuous demands from State government employees, the State government in June announced that EL encashment would be allowed from April 24, 2020 to September 30, 2025. We welcomed this move. Subsequently, employees from State departments began encashment from October. In particular, teaching and non-teaching staff working in government arts and science colleges have recently received EL encashment," he said.
"However, around 1,500 teaching and non-teaching staff in about 17 aided colleges in the Coimbatore region are still waiting for this. Moreover, officials from the higher education department say that the funds have not been received. Hence, the state government should take immediate steps to address the issue," he demanded.
An assistant professor at an aided college in Coimbatore said that staff can claim EL encashment by surrendering 15 days of earned leave per year without availing it.
He had surrendered 30 days of EL accumulated over five years with the department and, through this, was eligible to receive around Rs 90,000.
When asked about the issue, an officer from the Directorate of Collegiate Education told TNIE that the process began in October and that encashment for EL would be provided to staff in aided colleges soon.