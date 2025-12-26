Asst professor exam: Guest lecturers say workload robbed them of preparation time

The pressure has been further compounded by mandatory training programmes under the government’s Naan Mudhalvan scheme. Guest lecturers say they are required to attend these sessions even while valuation work is ongoing. Given staff shortages in colleges and low pay, many feel compelled to comply.

A guest lecturer from Chennai, requesting anonymity, described the situation as exhausting. “Despite holding a PhD degree I am working for a meagre salary of Rs 25,000. This exam is career-defining for me as qualifying it will ensure a better life. However, preparing for the competitive exam has become impossible due to workload,” he said.

Candidates have also faced procedural hurdles. Delays in issuing work experience certificates — which carry up to 15 marks — forced the TRB to extend the deadline for uploading documents to December 5. V Thangaraj of the All Tamil Nadu Government Colleges UGC-Qualified Honorary Lecturers’ Association said guest lecturers are bearing the brunt of the situation.

“We are already in a vulnerable position. Under the current schedule, most guest lecturers cannot compete on equal terms with candidates who are free from teaching and valuation duties,” he said. The associations have appealed to Chief Minister MK Stalin and the higher education department to postpone the examination by at least a month or reschedule it during the May semester holidays, when academic pressure is comparatively low.

Nearly 47,000 candidates are expected to appear for the examination. “We hope the government will act swiftly and ensure that the dedication of guest lecturers does not come at the cost of their own futures,” Thangaraj said.