Call to include jaggery in govt's 'Pongal gift pack'

DHARMAPURI: Ahead of Pongal, farmers and jaggery producers across Tamil Nadu are urging the government to include locally made jaggery in the Pongal gift hampers, traditionally distributed by the state to all family ration card holders through fair price shops during the harvest festival. This, according to them, will give a big boost to cottage industry and jaggery manufacturers – who are reeling under lack of demand and rising production costs – besides supporting rural livelihood.

Every year essential commodities like pacharisi (raw rice), sugar and sugarcane are distributed to ration card holders by the state as part of its customary festive outreach.

G Sugumar, a farmer and jaggery manufacturer from Kadagathur, said, “Every year, the government distributes ‘Pongal gift’, so why not utilise the cottage industries and procure jaggery from local producers in the state and provide it to the ration shops? With more demand in the market, the jaggery manufacturers across the state would benefit from the initiative.”

In Dharmapuri district, there are over 100 jaggery production units in parts of Dharmapuri, Palacode, Pennagaram, Papparapatti and other areas. Over the years, the cottage industry has taken a nosedive due to lack of demand and rising production costs. To revive the traditional jaggery production, manufacturers are urging the state government to include locally made jaggery in the annual “Pongal gift”.