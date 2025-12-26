CM Stalin anguished over attack on minorities during Christmas

CHENNAI: Expressing anguish over the reports about attacks on minorities in many places in the country, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday said curbing riotous groups that divide society is a shared and urgent duty to be enforced with a firm resolve. In a post on his X handle, the CM said the true strength and character of a majority lie in ensuring that minorities live without fear.

“When a few right-wing violent groups, acting in the name of the majority, indulge in attacks and riots, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in Christmas celebrations, it sends a disturbing message to the nation,” the CM said and recalled that after Manipur, reports of attacks on minorities in Jabalpur, Raipur, and elsewhere are unacceptable to anyone who values harmony. A reported 74% rise in hate speech against minorities, since the BJP-led government assumed office, signals grave danger ahead, he added.

Meanwhile, in a statement, MDMK general secretary Vaiko strongly condemned Hindutva extremist groups that attacked churches and assaulted members of the Christian community in places such as Raipur, Jabalpur, and other parts of Chhattisgarh.