CM Stalin anguished over attack on minorities during Christmas

CHENNAI: Expressing anguish over the reports about attacks on minorities in many places in the country, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday said curbing riotous groups that divide society is a shared and urgent duty to be enforced with a firm resolve. In a post on his X handle, the CM said the true strength and character of a majority lie in ensuring that minorities live without fear.
“When a few right-wing violent groups, acting in the name of the majority, indulge in attacks and riots, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in Christmas celebrations, it sends a disturbing message to the nation,” the CM said and recalled that after Manipur, reports of attacks on minorities in Jabalpur, Raipur, and elsewhere are unacceptable to anyone who values harmony. A reported 74% rise in hate speech against minorities, since the BJP-led government assumed office, signals grave danger ahead, he added.
Meanwhile, in a statement, MDMK general secretary Vaiko strongly condemned Hindutva extremist groups that attacked churches and assaulted members of the Christian community in places such as Raipur, Jabalpur, and other parts of Chhattisgarh.
Vandalism reported from various places
Vaiko urged the state governments where these incidents occurred, to crack down on the perpetrators with an iron hand. In the last two days, there have been reports about activists linked to Bajrang Dal allegedly vandalising Christmas decorations at a major shopping mall, and destroying ornaments in Raipur.
In UP, groups chanting Hanuman Chalisa allegedly gathered in front of a church during celebrations. In Jabalpur in MP, there are complaints that no action was taken after a BJP district V-P allegedly assaulted a visually-impaired woman inside a church.