CPM will seek more seats from DMK: Shanmugam

NAGAPATTINAM: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) will seek more seats from the DMK to contest in the 2026 Assembly elections, P Shanmugam, state secretary of the party said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters after paying homage at the Keezhvenmani martyrs’ memorial, to mark the 57th anniversary of the massacre of dalit farm workers, Shanmugam said like other parties, the CPM would like to contest from more seats.

Shanmugam said sustained struggles by the CPM and farmers’ organisations had helped reduce caste discrimination to some extent in the Cauvery delta districts.

He said the 100-day employment guarantee scheme was a result of Left movements and criticised the BJP-led union government for changing the name of the scheme.

Speaking on issues delta farmers are facing, he said compensation for samba and thaladi paddy crop losses had not yet been released.

Several Left leaders, including Nagapattinam MP Selvaraj, Keezhvelur MLA Nagai Mali, Gandarvakottai MLA Chinnadurai, took part in the memorial event.