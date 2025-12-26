Ever aching scar: It's 21 years since devastating Tsunami claimed over 8000 lives in Tamil Nadu

Today marks the 21st anniversary of the Tsunami, triggered by an undersea earthquake of 9.1 magnitude as a result of rupture along the fault line demarking the Indian and Burma plates. The tsunami affected over 14 countries across the globe.

The earthquake lasted for 10 minutes, and the tsunami wave rose upto 30 metres.

Of the 4500 km stretch of the Indian coastline affected by the disaster, Tamil Nadu was the worst affected, with over 7993 lives lost, and 123,105 houses destroyed.

Chennai, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam and Kanyakumari districts faced the brutal wrath of the disaster.

A paper titled Analytical study of living environment in Tsunami-affected areas of Tamil Nadu highlighted that the Tsunami exposed the vulnerability of the fishing community on the TN coast.

Essential fishing gear, like nets, was destroyed. Over 31,000 catamarans made of wood and fibre reinforced plastic, 8140 small boats and over 1000 mechanised boats suffered massive damage.