Ever aching scar: It's 21 years since devastating Tsunami claimed over 8000 lives in Tamil Nadu

Today marks the 21st anniversary of the Tsunami, triggered by an undersea earthquake of 9.1 magnitude as a result of rupture along the fault line demarking the Indian and Burma plates. The tsunami affected over 14 countries across the globe.
The earthquake lasted for 10 minutes, and the tsunami wave rose upto 30 metres.
Of the 4500 km stretch of the Indian coastline affected by the disaster, Tamil Nadu was the worst affected, with over 7993 lives lost, and 123,105 houses destroyed.
Chennai, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam and Kanyakumari districts faced the brutal wrath of the disaster.
A paper titled Analytical study of living environment in Tsunami-affected areas of Tamil Nadu highlighted that the Tsunami exposed the vulnerability of the fishing community on the TN coast.
Essential fishing gear, like nets, was destroyed. Over 31,000 catamarans made of wood and fibre reinforced plastic, 8140 small boats and over 1000 mechanised boats suffered massive damage.
With almost all non-engineered huts washed away, and semi-engineered houses facing heavy damage, several fishermen were made homeless in a matter of hours.
The paper highlighted that in Devanampattinam, Nagapattinam, and Vailankanni, more than 75 per cent of the houses were damaged.
Exemplary architecture and culturally rich buildings like the shrine of Mother Mary at Velankanni, several churches at Kanyakumari, suffered damage.
Notably, the historic Danish fort in Nagapattinam, built in 1620 A.D., remained untouched; the strong stone fort wall saved this iconic site.
Today, December 26, 2025, in remembrance of those lives lost to the devastation, people gathered at the beaches and offered milk and flowers to the sea.
People belonging to affected villages in Tamil Nadu took out silent processions.
Commemorations were held, and floral tributes were paid in memorials in Nagapattinam, Kanyakumari, Cuddalore, and Chennai.
In Tuticorin, fishermen gathered on the coast and paid their respects and held a commemoration later. At Vedaranyam, the AIADMK cadres led by former minister O.S. Manian paid floral tributes to the Tsunami victims at Arokattuthurai.
At Pattinampakkam-Srinivasapuram beach in Chennai, BJP leaders joined the people in observance and offered milk to the sea.
It's been 21 years since the disaster, and the devastation it caused to the buildings and boats is undone. But the wave of memory keeps hitting the people who lost their loved ones to the disaster, not just today, but every day!
(With a few inputs from PTI)