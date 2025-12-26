Fare hike kicks in, but TN trains cheaper than buses

CHENNAI: Train ticket fares for sleeper, chair car, and all AC classes on trains operating within Tamil Nadu — such as services from Chennai to Madurai and Coimbatore — will increase by Rs 10 to Rs 15. For trains to Nagercoil and Kanniyakumari, fares will rise by Rs 15 to Rs 20. Despite this revision, train travel in Tamil Nadu will continue to remain the most affordable option on regular superfast services when compared to government buses and private omni buses.
According to the railways, the revised fares will apply for passenger tickets booked from Friday, while tickets already issued will remain unaffected. This is the second fare hike since July this year.
Compared to last year, train fares have increased by Rs 20 for a distance of 500 km. For instance, on the Chennai-Coimbatore route, which covers about 495 km by rail and 455 km by road, the non-AC second seater fare on the Kovai Express is just Rs 195, while State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) buses charge around Rs 515. Private omni buses charge between Rs 700 and Rs 800.
Similarly, the non-AC sleeper class train fare stands at Rs 330, compared to Rs 870 on SETC buses, while private omni buses charge between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,200.
Fares up, but cleanliness a concern, say rail users
While AC class fares of trains and government buses are nearly comparable, railway fares are cheaper than those of private omni buses.
A few days ago, the Ministry of Railways announced a fare hike of 2 paise/km for sleeper class, chair car, and all AC classes. Consequently, non-AC sleeper fares will increase by Rs 10 for every 500 km. For AC classes, fares will rise by Rs 13 to Rs 15 for the same distance, as the base fare hike also leads to a proportional increase in the 5% GST on AC tickets.
However, there has been no increase in ordinary second-class general ticket fares up to 215 km. Beyond this distance, fares have risen by one paise/km. A Giri, former member of the Divisional Rail Users Consultative Committee for Tiruchy, said the revision would not impose a significant burden on public.
“It is a welcome decision since train fares are still Rs 50 to Rs 60 cheaper than bus fares. In proportion to the fare hike, the railways should introduce more trains and upgrade infrastructure to meet passenger demand,” he said.
Rail enthusiast S Shangamuvel noted that while fares have increased since last year, there has been little improvement in punctuality, travel time, or cleanliness.