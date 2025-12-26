Fare hike kicks in, but TN trains cheaper than buses

CHENNAI: Train ticket fares for sleeper, chair car, and all AC classes on trains operating within Tamil Nadu — such as services from Chennai to Madurai and Coimbatore — will increase by Rs 10 to Rs 15. For trains to Nagercoil and Kanniyakumari, fares will rise by Rs 15 to Rs 20. Despite this revision, train travel in Tamil Nadu will continue to remain the most affordable option on regular superfast services when compared to government buses and private omni buses.

According to the railways, the revised fares will apply for passenger tickets booked from Friday, while tickets already issued will remain unaffected. This is the second fare hike since July this year.

Compared to last year, train fares have increased by Rs 20 for a distance of 500 km. For instance, on the Chennai-Coimbatore route, which covers about 495 km by rail and 455 km by road, the non-AC second seater fare on the Kovai Express is just Rs 195, while State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) buses charge around Rs 515. Private omni buses charge between Rs 700 and Rs 800.

Similarly, the non-AC sleeper class train fare stands at Rs 330, compared to Rs 870 on SETC buses, while private omni buses charge between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,200.