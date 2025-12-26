Gang attacks two staff members of event management firm in Erode; nine arrested

COIMBATORE: Nine persons, including a BJP functionary from Erode district, were arrested for allegedly assaulting two personnel of an event management firm with weapons in front of a hotel in Peelamedu on Wednesday. The assault was said to a retaliatory attack after a clash between the group and the event organisers at a star hotel near Neelambur four days ago.

Those arrested were L Vinothkumar (25), a gym trainer from Madurai; S Vethanayagam (26), businessman residing at Avinashi in Tiruppur; S Suryakumar (27), a financier from Puliyampatti, Erode; R Deepak (27), a finance collection agent from Sanganur in Coimbatore; R Richerd (26), a gym trainer from Thudiyalur; S Mohammed Umar (26) of Velandipalayam; P Udayadeepan (28), a businessman from Velayuthampalayam near Annur; and B Ragusurya (29) who is said to be a functionary of the BJP in Erode district.

The victims, Surya and Devaraj from Irugur, received cuts on their hands and shoulders. The police said the organisers had assaulted the suspects during the clash on December 20 at the Star Hotel near Neelambur. The latter were under the influence of alcohol, said police. To retaliate, the group visited another hotel in Peelamedu on Wednesday, knowing that the firm was behind an event, and attacked the two and damaged their vehicles.