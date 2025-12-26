Green energy producers seek immediate filling of vacancies in TNERC

CHENNAI: The Renewable Energy Producers Association (REPA) has urged the state government to immediately fill the long-pending vacancies in key positions at the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC), stating that the continued absence of senior officials has slowed down the functioning of the commission.

In a communication to principal secretary of the energy department, the association’s chief advisor and chief executive officer, K Venkatachalam, said that the functioning of TNERC has been affected in recent months due to several important posts remaining vacant for years. He pointed out that positions such as secretary, director (tariff), deputy directors (engineering and legal), and electricity ombudsman have not been filled on time.

Delays in filling these posts have led to a slowdown in regulatory work and decision-making, Venkatachalam said, adding that “the absence of experienced officials has affected the overall efficiency and quality of functioning of the commission”.

The association represents more than 929 members involved in power generation through renewable energy sources such as wind and solar. According to REPA, its members account for a major share of about 5,826 MW of installed renewable energy capacity in the state. To safeguard the interests of its members, the association regularly approaches TNERC on various regulatory issues.