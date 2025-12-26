Madras HC grants interim bail to YouTuber Savukku Shankar, pulls up state for curtailing personal liberty

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday granted three months’ interim bail to YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar, pulling up the state authorities for repeatedly curtailing his personal liberty and advising them to focus on “big fishes” thriving on corruption instead of targeting individuals exercising their fundamental rights.

A vacation bench of Justices S M Subramaniam and P Dhanabal granted bail to Shankar from December 26, 2025 to March 25, 2026, taking into account his past medical history of cardiac ailments and diabetes. The order was passed on a petition filed by his mother, A Kamala.

Shankar has been incarcerated since December 13, 2025, following his arrest in an extortion case registered by the Greater Chennai Police.

Pulling up the state, the bench observed that the repeated registration of criminal cases against Shankar amounted to harassment and resulted in mental agony not only to the prisoner but also to his family members.

“The history of registering criminal cases and the orders passed by this court would show that the law-enforcing agencies are not only harassing but causing mental agony to the prisoner as well as to the family members,” the court said.