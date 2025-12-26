Madras HC orders FIR against two cops in custodial torture case

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has directed Virudhunagar police to register an FIR against two policemen who allegedly subjected a man to custodial torture in A Mukkulam police station in 2020. Justice Sunder Mohan passed the order recently on a petition filed by D Thavakannan (26) seeking action against the policemen.

Thavakannan stated that he had applied for passport and had gone to the A Mukkulam police station around 10 am on March 21, 2020, for the verification process and left after completing the procedure. However, he was called to come to the police station in the evening and questioned if he had stolen a walkie-talkie. Though he denied the allegation, police personnel beat him up, causing severe injuries, Thavakannan alleged and approached the court seeking action against the policemen involved.

The judge noted that, based on Thavakannan’s petition, the court in 2023 ordered an inquiry and disciplinary proceedings were initiated against two policemen on charges that they assaulted the petitioner while in police custody.

Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) submitted that departmental proceedings would not be binding and that FIR cannot be registered against the two police officers merely because of the charge that they had beaten up the petitioner.

The judge, however, rejected the APP’s contention saying when the allegation against the two policemen constitute a cognizable offence, authorities are bound to register an FIR. He directed the authorities to register an FIR and take action in accordance with law.