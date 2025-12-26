Madurai girl rejects family’s choice of groom, stabbed to death

MADURAI: A 51-year-old man and his son were arrested for allegedly murdering his daughter after she refused to marry a man proposed by the family and disclosed her wish to marry another man from the same community of the intermediate caste.

The deceased was identified as R Priyanka (24) of Virudhunagar district, a nurse working at a hospital in Tirunelveli. The incident happened on December 20 and the girl succumbed to her injuries on December 22 at the Government Rajaji Hospital. The suspects were identified as P Ramesh (51), her father, and her brother, R Balamurugan (21), both daily wage earners.

According to sources, Priyanka had walked out of her house earlier this month after her family arranged her marriage with another man.

Following this, a missing persons complaint was lodged and she was traced to a care home in Virudhunagar.

On December 20, a peace talk was held during which the family assured that the issue would be resolved. The father and son, unhappy with her decision to marry another man, took Priyanka from the care home to her sister’s house within Avaniyapuram police station limits and tried to convince her. But she allegedly stood her ground following which the two stabbed her.

The girl’s sister and brother-in-law M Irulandi (30), admitted her to the government Rajaji hospital. Later, based on a complaint lodged by Irulandi, the Avaniyapuram police booked a case against the father-son duo for attempt to murder. After Priyanka’s death, murder charges were invoked.