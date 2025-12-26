Madurai HC to centre: Frame law to curb kids’ internet use

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently recommended that the union government may consider bringing a legislation that regulates internet usage by children. Till such a decision is taken, the state and national commission for protection of child rights should draw an action plan to create awareness among children about child rights and safe internet usage, the court said.

A bench of justices G Jayachandran and KK Ramakrishnan made the observations on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by S Vijayakumar in 2018, seeking a direction to internet service providers (ISPs) to provide ‘parental window’ service and to create awareness among the children through the authorities. Vijayakumar’s counsel KPS Palanivel Rajan said in view of the proportion of pornographic contents easily available to children, the petitioner sought the above relief.

Rajan further said the commission has a statutory duty and responsibility to spread child right literacy among various sections of the society and promote awareness of the safeguards available for protection of these rights. “No doubt, certain awareness campaigns go around focusing children at schools. However, campaign is not adequate,” he added.

Referring to a new legislation brought by Australian government prohibiting children below 16 years to hold social media accounts, he said similar legislation could be introduced in India.