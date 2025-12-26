Over 1.5 lakh voters need to submit SIR documents to prevent deletion

COIMBATORE: Over 1.5 lakh voters who have not submitted the details of progeny or of themselves of 2002/2005 in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Coimbatore are needed to submit a supporting document to prevent deletion.

The Booth Level Officers are tasked to deliver notices to the concerned voters, who have not submitted the necessary details in the SIR enumeration form.

A total of 6,50,590 voters have been deleted from the electoral list of 32,25,198 voters in 10 constituencies in Coimbatore in the SIR. As per the draft electoral list, the district has a total of 25,74,608 voters. Voters who did not submit the enumeration form due to change of address or death were removed from the list. Meanwhile, the voters who have not submitted the details of progeny/self have been kept in the list. To retain their votes, the concerned voters are needed to submit one supportive document along with their Aadhaar number.

S Anbuchezhiyan, legal wing organiser of DMK and the representative in SIR enumeration work in Coimbatore said, "On an average of 15,000 voters in each constituency in the district have not submitted the details of progeny/self in the SIR form. Based on the verification, we have instructed our party members to assist the concerned voters to retain their votes by providing the details for the final electoral list. A notice will be served by the BLOs."