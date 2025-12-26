PMK feud deepens: Ramadoss issues legal notice to his son Anbumani; rival faction expels GK Mani

CHENNAI: The power struggle within the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) between factions led by founder Dr S Ramadoss and his son Dr Anbumani Ramadoss intensified on Friday, with both sides asserting control over the party and taking retaliatory action.

Dr S Ramadoss, through a legal notice published in newspapers, warned Dr Anbumani Ramadoss against using the PMK’s name, flag, or symbol. Citing a December 4 verdict of the Delhi High Court, the notice stated that Dr Anbumani Ramadoss has no legal authority to claim the post of party president or to act on behalf of the PMK in any capacity.

The notice said that any attempt by a person who has been expelled from the party to project control over the PMK by using its name would constitute an illegal political act aimed at misleading the public. It further asserted that all political, organisational, and electoral decisions of the PMK must emanate solely from its founder, Dr S Ramadoss, as Dr Anbumani Ramadoss has no authority to take such decisions in the party’s name.

The legal notice also warned political parties, organisations, and individuals against entering into electoral alliances or political arrangements with Dr Anbumani Ramadoss in the name of the PMK, stating that such actions would amount to an offence under the law.