Residents urge Tiruchy corporation to expedite Cauvery riverfront project to curb pollution

TIRUCHY: Expressing displeasure at the progress of the Cauvery Riverfront Project announced in this year’s corporation budget, residents urge the civic body to expedite the initiative aimed at preventing the pollution of River Cauvery by creating recreational spaces along the banks of the waterbody. To curb the dumping of waste, including ritual offerings, into the Cauvery that flows for 16 km within Tiruchy corporation limits, the civic body came up with the riverfront development project on the southern banks running between the Thillainayagam bathing ghat and the Chennai Bypass via Odathurai earlier this year.
Later, the scope of the project, which aimed at developing the stretch of about 1.5 km, was expanded with the inclusion of an 850-metre stretch between Geethapuram bathing ghat and the Amma mandapam bathing ghat on the northern banks of the river. The estimate, which was originally at Rs 15 crore when announced in the corporation’s annual budget, was also revised to Rs 50 crore.
According to officials, the project will include walking tracks, meditation areas, a children's park, benches, an amphitheatre and a watchtower on the southern banks, offering views of Srirangam, Thiruvanaikoil and the Rockfort temples. These facilities are estimated to come up at Rs 24 crore. On the northern banks, the plan includes the installation of a purohit mandapam, restrooms, bathrooms, a children's park, benches, and walking tracks at an estimate of Rs 26 crore.
Plantation drives, including the creation of Miyawaki-style forests, will also be taken up. A detailed project report (DPR) for the same was submitted to the municipal administration department, sources said. Mentioning little progress having been made since the submission of the DPR about “six months ago”, residents urge the corporation to speed up the project to prevent further pollution of the Cauvery.
Ward 23 councillor K Suresh Kumar, who said he has raised the matter several times in council meetings, called for the expedition of the “important initiative” for city residents. “Dumping of waste continues in the river, affecting both the environment and public health. The Cauvery is a lifeline for the city, providing water for daily use.”
Mentioning the riverfront project also capable of arresting soil erosion along the banks and improving the city's green cover, he hoped for quick commencement of the work. Meanwhile, VPS Mahadevan, a resident of Chinthamani, said, "There is no proper recreational space or park along the Cauvery for locals. The project will provide a safe place for morning and evening walks, as well as for leisure and family outings during holidays. The corporation should also provide adequate parking facilities and proper safety measures."
When contacted, a senior corporation official told TNIE, "The project is under process. We are waiting for the funds; once we receive them, the project will commence."