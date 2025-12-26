Residents urge Tiruchy corporation to expedite Cauvery riverfront project to curb pollution

TIRUCHY: Expressing displeasure at the progress of the Cauvery Riverfront Project announced in this year’s corporation budget, residents urge the civic body to expedite the initiative aimed at preventing the pollution of River Cauvery by creating recreational spaces along the banks of the waterbody. To curb the dumping of waste, including ritual offerings, into the Cauvery that flows for 16 km within Tiruchy corporation limits, the civic body came up with the riverfront development project on the southern banks running between the Thillainayagam bathing ghat and the Chennai Bypass via Odathurai earlier this year.

Later, the scope of the project, which aimed at developing the stretch of about 1.5 km, was expanded with the inclusion of an 850-metre stretch between Geethapuram bathing ghat and the Amma mandapam bathing ghat on the northern banks of the river. The estimate, which was originally at Rs 15 crore when announced in the corporation’s annual budget, was also revised to Rs 50 crore.

According to officials, the project will include walking tracks, meditation areas, a children's park, benches, an amphitheatre and a watchtower on the southern banks, offering views of Srirangam, Thiruvanaikoil and the Rockfort temples. These facilities are estimated to come up at Rs 24 crore. On the northern banks, the plan includes the installation of a purohit mandapam, restrooms, bathrooms, a children's park, benches, and walking tracks at an estimate of Rs 26 crore.