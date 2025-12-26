SETC bus accident in Thittakudi, three injured shifted to Tiruchy GH, relatives confront ministers

CUDDALORE: Three out of the four persons injured in the SETC bus accident at Ezhuthur near Thittakudi on Wednesday night were shifted to the Government Headquarters Hospital in Tiruchy on Thursday. The police arrested SETC bus driver, S Taha Ali (45) of Ayyappan Nagar at Othakadai in Madurai, on Thursday evening and further inquiry is underway.

Meanwhile, the family members of the nine deceased persons raised concerns about the condition and maintenance of SETC buses when Transport Minister S S Sivasankar and Labour Welfare Minister C V Ganesan visited them at the Perambalur Government Hospital on Thursday. One of the relatives asked, “Can they be brought back alive if we give Rs 1 crore? What will we do with the solatium?” Later, the ministers met those injured in the accident and their families.

At least nine persons — four men, three women and two children — were killed when a State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) bus collided with two cars on the Tiruchy-Chennai NH in Cuddalore district around 8 pm on Wednesday. According to police and local sources, the front tyre of the Chennai-bound SETC bus burst on the highway at Ezhuthur. The driver lost control, and the vehicle crossed over the median and hit two oncoming cars. Nine passengers of the cars died on the spot, while four others sustained injuries.