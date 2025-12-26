Teachers stage night-long sit-in seeking permanent jobs, stir enters Day 2 in Pondicherry

PUDUCHERRY: The protest by teachers demanding permanent employment continued for the second consecutive day on Thursday at the School Education Department campus, with demonstrators sustaining their agitation through Wednesday night.

More than 270 staff members, including lecturers, graduate teachers, language teachers and school nurses, are currently working on a contract basis under the Puducherry Government’s School Education Department. Despite repeated protests seeking regularisation in line with a Supreme Court order, their demand remains unmet, the protesters said.

Under the banner of the Puducherry Government Teachers’ Union Coordination Committee, over 100 teachers began a sit-in protest, led by Coordination Committee Chairman Pari, on the department premises on Wednesday. As no official came forward for talks, the protesters continued their agitation uninterrupted, staging a day-and-night sit-in, braving the cold.