TN Assembly session to start with Guv's address on Jan 20

CHENNAI: The first session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly for 2026 will begin on January 20 with the customary address by Governor RN Ravi.

Announcing this at a press conference at the State Secretariat, Assembly Speaker M Appavu said the duration of the session will be decided by the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the House.

When reporters recalled that in January, the Governor walked out of the State Assembly without reading the customary address fully, the Speaker said, "The convention of the House will not be changed. I am confident the honourable Governor will uphold the dignity of the Legislative Assembly."

The Speaker also said a decision on presenting the interim budget for the year 2026-27 will be taken at the BAC meeting on January 20.

Since it is the last year of the 16th Assembly, the present government will not announce any new schemes, as per the convention, but only adopt a vote on account Bill for drawing money for the first quarter of the next financial year 2026-27.