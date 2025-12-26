TN School Education Dept yet to release payment for zonal sports matches: PE teachers

COIMBATORE: Physical education (PE) teachers in Coimbatore have alleged that the School Education Department has not disbursed funds for conducting the zonal-level matches of the Republic Day Sports Meet held at the district level in August.

They pointed out that zonal secretaries, who are usually PE teachers from government schools and who organise matches for students from government, aided, and private schools across three age categories at the zonal level, typically receive the funds within one or two months after conducting the zonal matches.

A zonal secretary from a government school in Coimbatore, who did not wish to be named, told TNIE that zonal-level matches comprising new and old games were held across 12 zones in the district in August, with around 1.44 lakh students participating, followed by district-level matches.

"The School Education Department should allocate Rs 95,000 to each zonal secretary before conducting the zonal matches. Unfortunately, the funds are received from the department only after conducting the zonal meets every year. We are forced to conduct these sports meets by spending money from teachers' pocket on students' food, certificates, medals, transportation, etc. Sometimes, we try to secure sponsorship from local heads to conduct the sports meet, as expenses can sometimes arise," he said.

"In previous years usually we received the funds within one or two months. This year we have yet to receive funds from the department even after four months. If the department releases them, it would help us repay the teachers who spent money on the zonal matches," he said.