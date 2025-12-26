Two held for abetment in suicide of Class XI girl

KANNIYAKUMARI: In connection with the suicide of a 16-year-old girl near Kanniyakumari, the police on Wednesday arrested two persons on charges of abetment of suicide. Police sources said the girl, a Class XI student from Nethaji Nagar in Kanniyakumari district, died by suicide at her residence on December 18.

Following the incident, her mother lodged a police complaint alleging that some of their neighbours were responsible for her daughter’s death, claiming they had allegedly scolded the girl. Sources added that the two families had frequent quarrels.

Meanwhile, knowing that the girl had committed suicide, her friend (21), a painter also died by suicide on December 18, added sources.

Based on the complaint, the Kanniyakumari district police registered a case under abetment of suicide and launched an investigation.

However, as no arrests were made initially, the family of the deceased refused to receive the body for nearly a week, demanding action against those responsible. On Wednesday, the police arrested a couple.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide helpline 044-24640050)