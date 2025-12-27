103 sovereign gold jewels stolen from locked house near Kuniyamuthur in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Around 103 sovereigns of gold jewels was stolen from a house at BK pudur near Kuniyamuthur in Coimbatore city reportedly within the last three days when the inmates of the house went to their native Thoothukudi to celebrate Christmas.

The complainant, Jeba Martin (52) of Narasimmapuram in Kuniyamuthur in Coimbatore city, works as a teacher at a private school in the same area. With the school's half-yearly exams concluded and holidays declared, Jeba along with her family, had gone to their relatives' house at Sathankulam in Thoothukudi on December 24 to celebrate Christmas. Upon returning home on Friday morning, they found valuables to have been stolen.

The police sources said that the inmates have claimed that approximately 103 sovereigns of gold jewellery and Rs 10,000 cash, kept in the wardrobe inside the house were stolen. Since the house lock and the wardrobe were not broken, police suspect that the burglars might have used keys to open the house and the wardrobe. It is also suspected that it could be done by acquaintances of the inmates. Jeba's family has three sets of keys and all the inmates who hold the keys had gone to Thoothukudi. A complaint was filed with the Kuniyamuthur police on Friday afternoon.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and collected evidence from the house with the help of the forensic team. Deputy Commissioner of Police G Karthikeyan (Coimbatore city South) visited the crime scene and conducted an investigation.

The police are now collecting CCTV footage from the area and investigation is on to nab the miscreants. Seven special teams have been formed to investigate the case.