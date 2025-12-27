200 families in flood of trouble as water overflows from Kuthiriyakundu pond in Madurai

MADURAI: The Kuthiriyakundu pond in Thiruparankundram taluk lacking a proper bund for a certain stretch has resulted in water inundation in several residential areas around the waterbody. While several of the houses around the waterbody are allegedly encroachments, many of the families said they had to shift to safety over the past few weeks following the inundation.

According to sources, the Kuthiriyakundu pond, which spans nearly 400 acres, is connected at one end to a small stream that eventually drains into the River Vaigai. While the pond usually gets full only during heavy inflow, officials said the quantum of water this season was unusually high. With a portion of the waterbody lacking a bund, the water flooded surrounding areas, residents said.

R Murali, a resident of Mullai Nagar, said more than 200 families reside in the locality, besides Sowbagya Nagar and Lion City, all located near the pond.

“When the houses were constructed, a portion of the pond had dried up, leaving a barren stretch where people could walk for over a kilometre. However, in recent weeks, the water level began rising and gradually encroached into our residential areas. Though the water level was under control after December 20, nearly 30 families had already vacated by then,” he said.