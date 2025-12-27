200 families in flood of trouble as water overflows from Kuthiriyakundu pond in Madurai
MADURAI: The Kuthiriyakundu pond in Thiruparankundram taluk lacking a proper bund for a certain stretch has resulted in water inundation in several residential areas around the waterbody. While several of the houses around the waterbody are allegedly encroachments, many of the families said they had to shift to safety over the past few weeks following the inundation.
According to sources, the Kuthiriyakundu pond, which spans nearly 400 acres, is connected at one end to a small stream that eventually drains into the River Vaigai. While the pond usually gets full only during heavy inflow, officials said the quantum of water this season was unusually high. With a portion of the waterbody lacking a bund, the water flooded surrounding areas, residents said.
R Murali, a resident of Mullai Nagar, said more than 200 families reside in the locality, besides Sowbagya Nagar and Lion City, all located near the pond.
“When the houses were constructed, a portion of the pond had dried up, leaving a barren stretch where people could walk for over a kilometre. However, in recent weeks, the water level began rising and gradually encroached into our residential areas. Though the water level was under control after December 20, nearly 30 families had already vacated by then,” he said.
Another resident, Kangaraj, said the houses were built over a decade ago and remained unaffected for several years. “Even in 2020, when the water level rose, it receded within a few days. But things changed drastically during the last week of November 2025, when water flow was rapid. Within two weeks, it reached the larger houses near the pond. Though water did not enter the houses, moving around became difficult, forcing residents to temporarily shift to relatives’ houses,” he added.
Meanwhile, officials from the water resources department (WRD) pointed to legal complications the land surrounding the pond had. A senior official said the affected land falls under the water catchment patta category, traditionally used for cultivation when water receded.
“Over time, farmers transferred ownership of the land parcel to others. The current residents obtained pattas and constructed houses, following which roads, street lights and water supply facilities were provided. The department objected to these developments and filed multiple cases, receiving a favourable court order. However, the revenue department has not yet demarcated the pond boundaries, delaying the construction of bunds,” the official said.
When contacted, an official from the district administration admitted to encroachments in the inundated areas around the pond and said a survey will be undertaken there soon. Meanwhile, teams would inspect the affected areas and the VAO would coordinate with the residents for assistance, if required, the official added.