Abandoned baby dragged away by stray dog in Pudukkottai rescued

PUDUKKOTTAI: A newborn girl, wrapped in a plastic bag and being dragged away by a stray dog near the Thiruvappur railway gate in Pudukkottai, was admitted to the Raniyar Government Reproductive and Child Health Hospital on Friday afternoon, the police said.

Noticing the dog dragging a plastic bag near a garbage bin on Mayandi Saami Street, a college student chased it away and spotted the baby inside. The girl still had her umbilical cord intact, said police. On information, child welfare officials and the police arranged for the baby to be admitted to the Raniyar hospital. The newborn’s health is stable, hospital doctors said.

Thirukokarnam police registered a case and are combing CCTV footage to identify those who abandoned the baby.