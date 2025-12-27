BJP’s 'communal tactics' won’t work in TN, says CM MK Stalin

KALLAKURICHI: Continuing his tirade against the BJP’s “politics of religious hatred”, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday said the Dravidian model government is against “the communal disruption brought by the saffron party” in the state, and so long as the DMK government is here, there is no room for such politics in TN.

The BJP wants to disrupt social balance in the state by inciting religious frenzy, but the people of TN are united and its tactics will never succeed in the state, the CM said while addressing the inaugural function of the collectorate building in Kallakurichi, where he also announced eight new projects for the district including a new panchayat union, a government college building, a SIDCO industrial estate, a power substation, fire and rescue station, storage godowns, expansion of welfare travel schemes for tribal women and a Rs 120-crore integrated court complex.

“Hindus worship at dargah and Muslims celebrate Chithirai Thiruvizha, while Christians offer Pongal at churches. This harmony and peace is disturbing the BJP which wants to disrupt social balance in TN. But until the Dravidian model government is here, nothing can work in TN,” Stalin said.