BJP’s 'communal tactics' won’t work in TN, says CM MK Stalin

KALLAKURICHI: Continuing his tirade against the BJP’s “politics of religious hatred”, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday said the Dravidian model government is against “the communal disruption brought by the saffron party” in the state, and so long as the DMK government is here, there is no room for such politics in TN.
The BJP wants to disrupt social balance in the state by inciting religious frenzy, but the people of TN are united and its tactics will never succeed in the state, the CM said while addressing the inaugural function of the collectorate building in Kallakurichi, where he also announced eight new projects for the district including a new panchayat union, a government college building, a SIDCO industrial estate, a power substation, fire and rescue station, storage godowns, expansion of welfare travel schemes for tribal women and a Rs 120-crore integrated court complex.
“Hindus worship at dargah and Muslims celebrate Chithirai Thiruvizha, while Christians offer Pongal at churches. This harmony and peace is disturbing the BJP which wants to disrupt social balance in TN. But until the Dravidian model government is here, nothing can work in TN,” Stalin said.
Alleging that TN faced ruin during the AIADMK rule (2011-2021), Stalin said the state has bounced back under the DMK regime, and the people will re-elect it in the 2026 polls.
Highlighting the housing and land rights, he said 7,965 houses have been provided under the Kalaignar Kanavu Illam scheme and 34,518 house-site pattas issued, apart from forest rights certificates for 3,871 tribal families in the Kalvarayan Hills. He said TN’s development record stood as proof of inclusive governance.
He said that despite the neglect of the union government, and without its support, the state has crossed every hindrance placed to prevent it from growing.
He said that states ruled by the BJP are living in another kind of India where the disabled and children get beaten up for celebrating Christmas, while TN people are alert about communal frenzy that was prevented in the recent Thiruparankundram issue.
