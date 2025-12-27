CBI court convicts cop, government official, seven others in 2010 fake passport scam

MADURAI: The Special Court for CBI cases has convicted nine persons including an assistant passport officer (APO) and a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in the fake passport scam case registered by the agency in 2010.

According to sources, H Geetha Bai, an APO in the Madurai passport office, was responsible for issuing tatkal passports. She, along with assistant P Durairaj (who is no more) and an office assistant S Anbalagan had entered into criminal conspiracy with touts M Ibrahim Meeran and B Bakruddin alias Babu and two more persons — AS Shajahan and Zunitha Banu.

They created fake documents including voter identity cards, driving licence, ration cards, etc for 22 applicants, including a Sri Lankan, under fictitious names and addresses. The documents were received by a postman NV Selvadurai of Begumpur post office in Dindigul and handed over to the touts with forged postal delivery slips.

Two more persons - a junior assistant in the Foreigners Registration Bureau in the Dindigul SP office S Suresh Babu and DSP A Thangavel (then inspector) helped them in the police verification process.