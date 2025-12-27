Tirunelveli cop attacks brother-in-law during Xmas party following altercation, booked

TIRUNELVELI: A police constable attached to the Tirunelveli city crime branch has been booked for allegedly attacking his brother-in-law with a billhook during a Christmas party, following a drunken altercation allegedly triggered by a caste-related remark on Thursday night.

The suspect, Tyson Durai (38), is working as a police head constable and also serves as a jeep driver to a crime branch official. Sources said Durai had gone on leave two days ago for Christmas celebrations. His brother-in-law, Mervin (32), had married his wife’s younger sister. According to sources, the incident occurred at a farm in the Palayam Chettikulam area near Tirunelveli, where a Christmas party was organised. Mervin, along with four of his friends, had joined the gathering. During the party, all of them allegedly consumed alcohol. Sources said that Durai, who was allegedly intoxicated, picked up an argument with Mervin’s friends and questioned them about their caste. Mervin objected to the caste-related inquiry, stating that there was no place for such discussions at a gathering.

In a sudden fit of rage, Durai allegedly took out a billhook and attacked Mervin, resulting in severe injury to his ear. Shocked by the incident, the others rushed Mervin to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, Durai fled the spot and has since gone into hiding.