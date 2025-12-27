Cost of power from new KKNPP units may be 45 per cent higher

CHENNAI: The Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP) in Tirunelveli has conveyed that the tentative tariff for the power it will be supplying to Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) from its upcoming 3rd and 4th unit will be Rs 5.95 per unit.

TNPDCL presently has an allocation of 1,152 MW out of the 2,000 MW generated by units 1 and 2 of KKNPP, which is bought at a cost of Rs 4.10 per unit. With the assurance from Union Ministry of Power (MoP) that the allocation of power to TNPDCL from units 3 and 4 with a total capacity of 2,000 MW will be 50% besides the unallocated share, the state’s discom is expected to pay 45% more per unit.

A senior official, however, said that the tariff is yet to be finalised. The union government’s Department of Atomic Energy determines the tariff for nuclear power plants in consultation with MoP.

A top official source in the state-run power utility said the decision about the tariff has been conveyed to TN, but formal clearance from the centre is still awaited. According to the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), which operates KKNPP, unit 3 with 1,000 MW capacity is expected to be commissioned by December 2026 and the unit 4 of same capacity a year later. The increased tariff is believed to be due to the significantly higher project cost for units 3 and 4 compared to the other two.

In 2023-24, TNPDCL bought 8,381 million units of power from KKNPP at a total cost of Rs 3,784 crore.