Extend application deadline for tatkal power connection: Tamil Nadu Farmers

COIMBATORE: Farmers demanded the electricity department to extend the application deadline for tatkal electricity connection for agriculture announced by the state government on December 15.

The last date for the submission of application is December 31.

Farmers cited technical snag in submission of application through the online portal of TANGEDCO for seeking the extension for a few more days.

The Tamil Nadu government has announced 10,000 new connections to farmers under the tatkal scheme, a fast-track self-financed scheme allowing farmers to pay a one-time fee to get agricultural power connection, bypassing the queue for free electricity connection for agricultural purposes.

Under the tatkal scheme, applicant farmers need to pay the cost based on motor pump-set capacity: up to 5 HP for Rs 2.5 lakh; 5 HP to 7.5 HP for Rs 2.75 lakh; 7.5 HP to 10 HP for Rs 3 lakh; and 10 HP to 15 HP for Rs 4 lakh.

Connection is to be provided to applicants on a first-come, first-served basis.

Farmers who have already applied under the normal category can convert their application to the tatkal category. Applications are typically processed through the TANGEDCO Online Portal.