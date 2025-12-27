Four Ramnad fishers held in SL for violating IMBL back home after 53 days

RAMANATHAPURAM: Four fishermen from Nambuthalai, who were arrested by Sri Lank Navy for alleged violation of the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL), returned home on Friday after they were set free by a court, ending 53 days of incarceration.

According to fisheries department, Balamurugan (30), Dinesh (18), Gunasekaran (42) and Ramu (22) ventured into the sea in a fibre boat on November 2. They were arrested by Sri Lankan Navy near Neduntheevu and charged with violating the IMBL. The four were taken to the Kankesanthurai harbour for inquiry and later lodged at a camp. After being in custody for 53 days, they were produced before a court in Sri Lanka on Thursday, which ordered their release after imposing a fine of Rs 10,000 each.

Subsequently, the fishermen were handed over to Indian Coast Guard personnel by by Sri Lankan Navy at the IMBL and were brought ashore at Arukatthurai in Vedaranyam taluk in Nagapattinam district.

Officials of the Coast Guard, fisheries department and Q Branch police conducted inquiries before allowing them to return to their native place.