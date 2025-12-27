From pool parties to Potter-themed buffets, Tiruchy hotels gear up for New Year 2026

TIRUCHY: As the calendar edges toward its final pages, Tiruchy is slipping into a celebratory rhythm, with hotels and event spaces gearing up with festive offers to attract families, young professionals and holiday crowds, transforming the city into a vibrant hub of year-end celebrations.

Adding to the festive line-up, a Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC)-run hotel in Tiruchy has announced an open-air pool party to welcome 2026. According to officials, the entry fee has been fixed at Rs 2,199 for couples, Rs 900 for individuals and Rs 3,500 for a family of four.

The regular New Year buffet has been priced at around Rs 600, making it accessible to a wider audience. Star hotels in the city are also promoting entertainment-packed evenings. Assim Sherif, general manager of a leading star hotel in Tiruchy, said that this was the first time the property was organising a large-scale New Year event.

“We have designed the celebrations to be inclusive, catering to families, couples, stag groups and children. Special activities like balloon bursting, lucky draws and games have been planned to keep children engaged,” he said.