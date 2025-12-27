From pool parties to Potter-themed buffets, Tiruchy hotels gear up for New Year 2026

TIRUCHY: As the calendar edges toward its final pages, Tiruchy is slipping into a celebratory rhythm, with hotels and event spaces gearing up with festive offers to attract families, young professionals and holiday crowds, transforming the city into a vibrant hub of year-end celebrations.
Adding to the festive line-up, a Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC)-run hotel in Tiruchy has announced an open-air pool party to welcome 2026. According to officials, the entry fee has been fixed at Rs 2,199 for couples, Rs 900 for individuals and Rs 3,500 for a family of four.
The regular New Year buffet has been priced at around Rs 600, making it accessible to a wider audience. Star hotels in the city are also promoting entertainment-packed evenings. Assim Sherif, general manager of a leading star hotel in Tiruchy, said that this was the first time the property was organising a large-scale New Year event.
“We have designed the celebrations to be inclusive, catering to families, couples, stag groups and children. Special activities like balloon bursting, lucky draws and games have been planned to keep children engaged,” he said.
He added that the average pricing has been fixed at Rs 3,500 for couples and Rs 1,800 for individuals. Another hotel in the city has introduced buffet themes inspired by the Harry Potter movie series and adventure concepts to attract younger guests. The surge in hotel-led celebrations has also boosted business for event planners. V Vijay, an event planner based in Tiruchy, said, “Many properties are working with planners to create unique New Year experiences. The message this time is clear - people don’t need to travel to other cities; Tiruchy itself offers plenty of options,” he said.
Meanwhile, the food scene is also seeing a festive uptick. Restaurant owner K Prabhu said that Korean and Thai cuisine buffets, along with Turkish delicacies like Kunafa and Arabian sweets, are gaining popularity in select outlets. “Biryani and combo meals continue to be all-time favourites, and many biryani restaurants have already started receiving advance orders,” he added.
M Aarif, another event organiser, pointed to a new trend gaining popularity. “Residents’ associations and apartment complexes are now approaching us to organise New Year events within their premises. Decorations, lighting arrangements and DJ nights in residential areas are becoming common,” he said.