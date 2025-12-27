Governor Ravi’s customary Assembly address: Calm proceedings or fresh flashpoint?

CHENNAI: Gone are the years when the customary address of the state governor went off peacefully, and on many occasions, it was considered a ritual, except for very few announcements sometimes. Ever since Governor R N Ravi assumed office in Tamil Nadu, except for the year 2022, his customary addresses to the state Assembly were mired in controversies.

Governor Ravi’s address is being keenly watched in view of his prolonged face-off with the DMK government ever since he assumed office. Political circles are abuzz with speculations on whether the address this year will pass off smoothly or trigger another controversy.

This year, the first session of the Assembly for 2026 will commence on January 20 with the customary address by the governor. Announcing this, Speaker M Appavu said, “The governor will read out the address prepared by the government. I trust that the governor will uphold the dignity of the Legislative Assembly.”

Ravi assumed office as governor on September 18, 2021, and promised to make his relationship with the state government as amicable as possible. His first customary address to the Assembly on January 5, 2022, was uneventful. However, that was the only exception in his tenure to date as relations between the governor and the DMK government subsequently deteriorated, with delays in granting assent to key bills and other issues.