Kerala pilgrims stopped from taking biriyani to Thiruparankundram hill

MADURAI: Police on Friday refused to allow a group of Muslim pilgrims from Kerala who wanted to visit the Sikandar Badusha Dargah located atop the Thiruparankundram hill to carry non-vegetarian food. Entry to the hill was prohibited on December 3 in view of the deepam lighting row. On December 21, the Thirumangalam RDO allowed the flag hoisting ceremony atop the hill for the Santhanakoodu festival of the dargah.

The next day, devotees were allowed to climb the hill to visit the dargah and the Kasi Viswanathar temple.

People are allowed to carry with them essential items such as milk, drinking water and food for children. Around 1 pm on Friday, a group of 60 pilgrims from Kerala arrived at the foothills. During checking, police found a family from Palakkad carrying biriyani. They were informed about the restrictions and the family left the food in a nearby house and climbed the hill around 1.30 pm, sources said.